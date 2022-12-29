Verstappen Perez beef a ticking time bomb at Red Bull

Sam Hall

Thursday 29 December 2022 14:56

Red Bull may still be celebrating its double F1 championship success but according to you the fans, the feud between team-mates Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez threatens to cause long-term problems.

The events of the São Paulo Grand Prix brought to light the fractured nature of the relationship between the Red Bull pairing after Verstappen refused to let his team-mate pass for sixth position.

Verstappen explained on the radio he had given his reasons and demanded the team not push him on the matter again.

It was later reported this could have been a reference to qualifying in Monaco, with questions raised as to whether Perez had crashed deliberately.

One week later, at the season-finale in Abu Dhabi, this dispute had apparently been settled with both men willing to play the team game.

This façade of a happy family was quickly called into doubt, however, and in a poll of GPFans readers, it is overwhelmingly clear that further flashpoints and problems are expected in 2023.

One thing is certain is the team's third driver, Daniel Ricciardo, will be keeping a watchful eye on the situation, with any issue potentially offering a way back into a race seat.

We asked 'Has Red Bull fully recovered from the team order furore?' and this is how you responded.

Poll result

Yes - It's done. Things will all be fine - Nine percent

No - One spark and the whole thing will blow up again! - 91 percent

