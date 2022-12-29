F1 race-of-the-season verdict

Sam Hall

Thursday 29 December 2022 07:50 - Updated: 08:14

The British Grand Prix has comfortably come out on top in a GPFans vote to find the race of the 2022 F1 season.

Silverstone is one of the classic F1 venues and despite lacking the undulation or spectacular city views of other tracks, the racing is always spectacular.

This was once again the case this season with the event among the first added to the shortlist by GPFans staff.

Carlos Sainz scored his maiden pole position and race win on the same weekend, Zhou Guanyu endured a heart-stopping crash as his Alfa Romeo flipped at the start and then there was THAT battle between Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez.

It really was a race that had everything!

Also nominated was the United States Grand Prix. The COTA race came second in this vote.

The early stages of the weekend were dominated by talk Red Bull's budget cap breach but the mood turned sombre after news broke of the passing of team founder Dietrich Mateschitz. Max Verstappen's victory was a fitting tribute.

Just like Silverstone, the race featured a startling crash as future team-mates Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll collided.

But without further ado, here as the full results of the GPFans poll.

Full Results

British Grand Prix - 41 per cent

United States Grand Prix - 32 per cent

São Paulo Grand Prix - 17 per cent

Austrian Grand Prix - Five per cent

Bahrain Grand Prix - Five per cent