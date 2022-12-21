Steiner highlights "next target" for Hulkenberg comeback

Ian Parkes

Wednesday 21 December 2022 13:30

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has highlighted the importance of keeping Nico Hulkenberg "really motivated" upon his F1 comeback.

The German will make his return to a full-time F1 seat next season when partnering Kevin Magnussen, replacing Mick Schumacher to end a three-year sabbatical.

Hulkenberg has, however, raced since ending his last season in 2019, performing as a substitute driver for Sebastian Vettel, Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll across five events.

Haas finished eighth in the constructors' standings to complete its turnaround from a dismal 2021 season, though the team's strategy was always to focus on the first year of F1's new technical regulations.

But to further its improvement, the team has signed Hulkenberg to add a wealth of experience alongside Dane Magnussen.

READ MORE...Magnussen offers helping hand to Hulkenberg

Asked what else Hulkenberg could offer other than his experience, Steiner told GPFans: “He was always a fast driver.

"I think a lot of times he was in the wrong team at the wrong time, and he always did a good job. It wasn't in a crap team.

“It was just like he never had the luxury of being in one of the top three teams when they were top three because in the old days things definitely changed a little bit more.

“He never really had that opportunity to show how good he could be, and everybody rates him.

“He's coming back in, so let's see how long we can keep him really motivated. That's now the next target for me.

“It is just his experience with the other midfield teams he drove for.”

Additional reporting by Ewan Gale