Verstappen at a canter as Mercedes falter - GPFans 2022 race-by-race review

Ewan Gale

Monday 26 December 2022 10:30

F1's new generation of cars provided superb racing up and down the grid throughout 2022.

The season culminated in what proved to be a comfortable second drivers' title for Max Verstappen, whilst Red Bull clinched its first constructors' crown for nine years.

Ferrari flattered to deceive whilst Mercedes never really got going until it was too late after taking the wrong developmental route.

Here, GPFans runs you through how the season unfolded.

Bahrain Grand Prix

Ferrari and Red Bull threw down the gauntlet for the season with sublime pace, and Verstappen and Charles Leclerc instantly went to battle.

Leclerc won out, with Carlos Sainz second for Ferrari as both Red Bulls retired with reliability issues late on.

Lewis Hamilton took advantage of Red Bull's double blow to finish third, while Haas scored points at the first time of asking through the returning Kevin Magnussen.

Drivers' standings after round one

1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 26 points

2. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - 18

3. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - 15

4. George Russell [Mercedes] - 12

5. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - 10

Constructors' standings after round one

1. Ferrari - 44 points

2. Mercedes - 27

3. Haas - 10

4. Alfa Romeo - 9

5. Alpine - 8

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Verstappen and Leclerc battled again in Jeddah after Sergio Perez was taken out of the lead by a poorly-timed safety car.

This time, the speed of the Red Bull in a straight line proved crucial as the reigning F1 champion took victory.

Sainz rounded out the podium to increase Ferrari's lead in the constructors' standings.

Drivers' standings after round two

1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 45 pts

2. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - 33

3. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 25

4. George Russell [Mercedes] - 22

5. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - 16

Constructors' standings after round two

1. Ferrari - 78 pts

2. Mercedes - 38

3. Red Bull Racing - 37

4. Alpine - 16

5. Haas - 12

Australian Grand Prix

There was no hint of a fight between Ferrari and Red Bull in Albert Park, with Leclerc in complete control of the race.

Verstappen retired with another Red Bull failure whilst Sainz dropped out early on through a spin.

Perez finished second ahead of Mercedes' George Russell.

Drivers' standings after round three

1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 71 pts

2. George Russell [Mercedes] - 37

3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - 33

4. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - 30

5. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - 28

Constructors' standings after round three

1. Ferrari - 104 pts

2. Mercedes - 65

3. Red Bull Racing - 55

4. McLaren - 24

5. Alpine - 22

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

The first sprint event of the year saw Leclerc narrowly edged out by Verstappen, who took the maximum eight points.

In the race itself, tricky conditions led to Sainz retiring again after a collision with Daniel Ricciardo. Verstappen topped a Red Bull one-two whilst Lando Norris completed the podium.

Hamilton finished a lap down in 13th as Mercedes' issues continued.

Drivers' standings after round four

1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 86 pts

2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 59

3. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - 54

4. George Russell [Mercedes] - 49

5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - 38

Constructors' standings after round four

1. Ferrari - 124 pts

2. Red Bull Racing - 113

3. Mercedes - 77

4. McLaren - 46

5. Alfa Romeo - 25

Miami Grand Prix

The inaugural Miami Grand Prix was won by Verstappen who was forced to defend from Leclerc after a late-race safety car period for contact between Lando Norris and Pierre Gasly.

Sainz completed a double-podium for Ferrari, with Perez fourth and the two Mercedes cars fifth and sixth, with Russell ahead of Hamilton.

Drivers' standings after round five

1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 104 pts

2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 85

3. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - 66

4. George Russell [Mercedes] - 59

5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - 53

Constructors' standings after round five

1. Ferrari - 157 pts

2. Red Bull Racing - 151

3. Mercedes - 95

4. McLaren - 46

5. Alfa Romeo - 31

Spanish Grand Prix

The first major raft of updates brought Mercedes back into the fight but it was still Ferrari and Red Bull to beat.

Leclerc was in a comfortable lead when a PU failure forced his retirement, allowing Verstappen an easy victory.

Perez finished ahead of Russell, who secured his first podium of the season in third.

Drivers' standings after round six

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 110 pts

2. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 104

3. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - 85

4. George Russell [Mercedes] - 74

5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - 65

Constructors' standings after round six

1. Red Bull Racing - 195 pts

2. Ferrari - 169

3. Mercedes - 120

4. McLaren - 50

5. Alfa Romeo - 39

Monaco Grand Prix

Ferrari's strategic failures from years gone by returned on the streets of the principality, costing Leclerc a win at his home race.

The Scuderia managed to turn a one-two into a two-four in tricky changeable conditions but Leclerc's loss was Perez's gain, with the Mexican taking his first win of the season.

Drivers' standings after round seven

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 125 pts

2. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 116

3. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - 110

4. George Russell [Mercedes] - 84

5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - 83

Constructors' standings after round seven

1. Red Bull Racing - 235 pts

2. Ferrari - 199

3. Mercedes - 134

4. McLaren - 59

5. Alfa Romeo - 41

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Verstappen made up for the pain of 2021 with yet another win for Red Bull ahead of Perez, who was told not to fight his team-mate.

Leclerc suffered another power unit failure whilst leading, dealing a major blow to his title hopes, whilst Sainz also retired on a dark day for Ferrari.

F1's porpoising issues reared their head in ugly fashion as drivers called for changes for safety reasons.

Drivers' standings after round eight

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 150 pts

2. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - 129

3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 116

4. George Russell [Mercedes] - 99

5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - 83

Constructors' standings after round eight

1. Red Bull Racing - 279 pts

2. Ferrari - 199

3. Mercedes - 161

4. McLaren - 65

5. Alpine - 47