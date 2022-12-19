Red Bull warned of future damage as Porsche provide entry update - GPFans F1 Recap

GPFans Staff

Monday 19 December 2022 22:30

Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok has warned the "true damage" of a rift between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez is yet to show after the Red Bull team order fiasco in Brazil. Read more...

Porsche had Red Bull F1 deal "handshake" before collapse

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume has revealed the German manufacturer had agreed to a deal with Red Bull sealed with "a handshake" before its F1 entry collapsed over finer details. McLaren fight to allow Newey to 'live in the matrix'

Christian Horner has revealed a battle with McLaren to "wrestle" a crucial piece of kit from the team after signing chief technical officer Adrian Newey in 2006. Read more...

McLaren make future claim after never-seen-before F1 figures

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has insisted F1 is only "just getting started" as the sport continues its astronomical growth that has yielded record numbers. Read more...

Russell targets Mercedes future commitment