Red Bull yet to feel "true damage" of Verstappen Perez feud

Sam Hall

Monday 19 December 2022 15:30

Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok has warned the "true damage" of a rift between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez is yet to show after the Red Bull team order fiasco in Brazil.

Red Bull romped to both the drivers' and constructors' titles this season but missed out on a first championship one-two in its history as Ferrari's Charles Leclerc secured second in Abu Dhabi.

Although it ultimately didn't affect the standings, Verstappen caused a storm within the team at the penultimate race in Brazil after failing to concede sixth position, and an extra point, to his team-mate.

This is believed to relate back to an incident in qualifying at the Monaco Grand Prix, with Perez's qualifying crash coming under scrutiny as to whether it was really an accident.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Chandhok suggested that although Red Bull has papered over the cracks, this feud is far from resolved.

"Putting my driver's hat on, I still remember drivers who blocked me on a qualifying lap in 2007," said Chandhok.

"There are key moments, and I said in Abu Dhabi that I only think we will find out the true damage done by Brazil, next year, at a moment when Checo is asked to help Max.

"I think that is going to be interesting.

"But ultimately, Checo is going to have to lift his game because he only out-qualified Max three times this year.

"All three were on street circuits. One of them was Monaco and perhaps there is a bit of an asterisk on that one as well.

"He's got to lift his game if he's going to be in a position to fight."