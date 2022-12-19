McLaren make future claim after never-seen-before F1 figures

Ewan Gale

Monday 19 December 2022 07:50

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has insisted F1 is only "just getting started" as the sport continues its astronomical growth that has yielded record numbers.

Interest in F1 has skyrocketed over recent years, primarily down to the strategy deployed by Liberty Media since taking over in 2017.

Netflix show 'Drive to Survive' has helped introduce the championship to an audience outside the hardcore fanbase, with circuits and television figures regularly surpassing attendance and viewing records.

"I have never seen F1 more popular than it is today," said Brown.

"I have never seen teams healthier than they are, I have never seen the amount of corporate partners in the sport.

"TV ratings up, record number for races, record number of attendees, digitals through the roof. It is awesome.

"What I am most excited about is to think we are only just getting started.

"The cost cap, over time, we will see a levelling of the playing field so we will go from one or two dominant teams to hopefully five or six that can win races, three or four fighting for the championship.

"That will make the sport even more exciting, which will draw in more fans."

Las Vegas "a shot in the arm"

A key market that had been a hard sell until recently has been the United States, with the growing interest resulting in Miami joining the calendar this year and a trip to Las Vegas scheduled next season.

"The sport has taken off in North America," added Brown.

"We haven't even been to Las Vegas, yet that is going to be another shot in the arm.

"They have just announced a very substantial television agreement with ESPN, and ABC will be the broadcast coverage and that is just in America.

"We have got new races in the Middle East, so the sport is unbelievably healthy and now, with the cost cap, all these teams can afford to be in F1.

"We were losing £100million when I started, which is a documented number. Now, we are cashflow positive which will turn into profit."