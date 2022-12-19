Russell targets Mercedes future commitment

Ian Parkes

Monday 19 December 2022 10:05

Additional reporting by Ewan Gale

George Russell is hopeful for a career association with Mercedes after making his debut for the German manufacturer this year.

The British driver rose to the challenge of driving at the front of the F1 grid, securing a maiden pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix and following up with a first career victory at the São Paulo Grand Prix after completing his education in the sport with a three-year stint at Williams.

Russell finished fourth in the drivers' standings, ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Although the target would have been a championship tilt, this was not possible as the Silver Arrows struggled to get to grips with the new regulations - the W13 struggling with bouncing and poor drag efficiency.

Yet despite the slow start, Russell has focused on the long term rather than the short.

"You always want to arrive and fight for victory, but this is a long career. It's a long journey we're on together," Russell told GPFans.

“I see myself being with Mercedes for the remainder of my career.

“If I look, where do I think the best place is for myself over the course of the next 15 years? I think Mercedes is the best.

“We've endured one tough year, but when you look at the progress we've made, it's been pretty impressive to see how we've closed that gap and there's no reason why we can't continue to close that into 2023, and hopefully, overtake our rivals.”