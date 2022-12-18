Wolff on Hamilton future as Red Bull concede Ferrari fear - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
Wolff on Hamilton future as Red Bull concede Ferrari fear - GPFans F1 Recap
Toto Wolff believes there was "no doubt" Lewis Hamilton would seek to sign a new Mercedes contract despite suffering a tough season. Read more...
Newey concedes to Red Bull pre-season Ferrari fear
Red Bull chief technical officer Adrian Newey has conceded he was concerned by Ferrari's potential ahead of pre-season testing prior to the start of the past campaign. Read more...
Alpine issue damning Piastri prophecy
Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer has warned Oscar Piastri that selfish species "perish" after a lengthy dispute over the Australian's controversial move to join McLaren. Read more...
Alonso heartbreak a motivator for Aston Martin
Mike Krack has revealed a painful retirement for Fernando Alonso is already providing motivation to Aston Martin. Read more...
Williams reveal double budget cap handicap
Jost Capito has revealed the factors that handicapped Williams the most during his tenure as team principal. Read more...