Wolff on Hamilton future as Red Bull concede Ferrari fear - GPFans F1 Recap

Sam Hall

Sunday 18 December 2022 22:30

Toto Wolff believes there was "no doubt" Lewis Hamilton would seek to sign a new Mercedes contract despite suffering a tough season. Read more...

Newey concedes to Red Bull pre-season Ferrari fear

Red Bull chief technical officer Adrian Newey has conceded he was concerned by Ferrari's potential ahead of pre-season testing prior to the start of the past campaign. Read more...

Alpine issue damning Piastri prophecy

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer has warned Oscar Piastri that selfish species "perish" after a lengthy dispute over the Australian's controversial move to join McLaren. Read more...

Alonso heartbreak a motivator for Aston Martin

Mike Krack has revealed a painful retirement for Fernando Alonso is already providing motivation to Aston Martin. Read more...

Williams reveal double budget cap handicap