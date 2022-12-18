Why Hamilton's Mercedes future was 'never in doubt'

Ian Parkes

Toto Wolff believes there was "no doubt" Lewis Hamilton would seek to sign a new Mercedes contract despite suffering a tough season.

The Silver Arrows missed out on the F1 constructors' title for the first time since 2013 as it struggled to get to grips with the new technical regulations.

With Hamilton's current deal expiring at the end of 2023, Wolff has already confirmed that sorting a new agreement is high on his list of priorities this winter.

Speaking to GPFans at the end of the past season, Wolff explained why a first winless campaign was never going to cause the seven-time champion to quit.

"Lewis is always very good at sensing what's right for him," said Wolff.

"We have these conversations regularly, not particularly about a contract extension, but more about where are we heading as human beings and what our objectives are.

"That's why we have that constant discussion, and I was in no doubt that a down year [like the past year] would not trigger him to say goodbye to Formula 1.

"He is too strong, too resilient, and too determined to say 'Well, the car's not good enough and that's why I'm going'."

Asked if he could sense a desire within Hamilton to "want to do more" both on and off the track, Wolff added: "The desire is exactly the same as in 2013 when I met him."