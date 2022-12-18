Alpine issue damning Piastri prophecy

Ian Parkes

Sunday 18 December 2022 07:30

Additional reporting by Sam Hall

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer has warned Oscar Piastri that selfish species "perish" after a lengthy dispute over the Australian's controversial move to join McLaren.

Piastri was confirmed as an Alpine driver for 2023 following Fernando Alonso's shock move to replace Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin.

But the 21-year-old acted quickly to deny the deal on social media, with it later transpiring he had signed a contract with McLaren.

Following a contract recognition board hearing, it was ruled the deal with McLaren was the only valid arrangement.

Speaking to selected media in an end-of-season interview, including GPFans, Szafnauer was asked what he had learned of paddock politics, driver contracts, and loyalty over the past 12 months.

"I think species that collaborate survive," he said.

"Species that are selfish perish and that's true in history. I think that might apply to Formula 1 too, but let's see what the future brings.

“We had an obligation for Oscar to either put him in our car next year or find him a seat, a loan seat somewhere else, or he became a free agent.”

Confirming paddock rumours of what Alpine had originally envisaged for Piastri in 2023, Szafnauer added: “The original plan was for him to take a seat at Williams.

"Had that happened, he may have had a Williams FP1 [this year].”