Verstappen makes rare Hamilton confession as Wolff owns up to Mercedes first - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
Max Verstappen has revealed his sympathy for Lewis Hamilton for the manner in which the 2021 F1 championship was decided. Read more...
Wolff reveals Mercedes first in Russell's Brazilian triumph
Toto Wolff has revealed a personal first that accompanied Mercedes' only win of the season courtesy of George Russell at the São Paulo Grand Prix. Read more...
Leclerc backs Vasseur for Ferrari hot seat
Charles Leclerc would welcome the "straightforward, very honest" Frederic Vasseur as the new Ferrari team principal. Read more...
Why Norris ranks "boring" races amongst his best in F1
Lando Norris has suggested some of his more "boring" F1 races rank highest on his list of performances over the past campaign. Read more
Vettel delivers pledge despite F1 retirement
Sebastian Vettel is adamant his social and environmental campaigning will not be abandoned despite lacking the F1 platform to voice his views. Read more...
Alpine revel in "shambles" recovery
Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi has praised his F1 team's turnaround from a pre-season "shambles". Read more...
Schumacher makes "top driver" claim after Haas snub
Mick Schumacher has backed his ability to become a "top driver" despite losing his Haas seat for the 2023 F1 season. Read more...