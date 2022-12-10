Welcome to GPFans

Verstappen makes rare Hamilton confession as Wolff owns up to Mercedes first - GPFans F1 Recap
Aston Martin proved mantra with stunning comeback
Alpine revel in "shambles" recovery
Schumacher makes "top driver" claim after Haas snub
Why Norris ranks "boring" races amongst his best in F1
Wolff reveals Mercedes first in Russell's Brazilian triumph
Leclerc backs Vasseur for Ferrari hot seat
Vettel delivers pledge despite F1 retirement
Verstappen offers Hamilton sympathy over Abu Dhabi triumph
Mercedes offer Hamilton contract insight as Alonso makes 100-year Ocon comment - GPFans F1 Recap
Horner left laughing over "incredible" $6million FIA bill
Leclerc confident Ferrari "won't suffer" in transition after Binotto exit
Hamilton responds to fears of Rosberg repeat with Russell
Ricciardo reveals Haas Williams 2023 drive would have led to F1 exit
F1 News

Max Verstappen has revealed his sympathy for Lewis Hamilton for the manner in which the 2021 F1 championship was decided. Read more...

Wolff reveals Mercedes first in Russell's Brazilian triumph

Toto Wolff has revealed a personal first that accompanied Mercedes' only win of the season courtesy of George Russell at the São Paulo Grand Prix. Read more...

Leclerc backs Vasseur for Ferrari hot seat

Charles Leclerc would welcome the "straightforward, very honest" Frederic Vasseur as the new Ferrari team principal. Read more...

Why Norris ranks "boring" races amongst his best in F1

Lando Norris has suggested some of his more "boring" F1 races rank highest on his list of performances over the past campaign. Read more

Vettel delivers pledge despite F1 retirement

Sebastian Vettel is adamant his social and environmental campaigning will not be abandoned despite lacking the F1 platform to voice his views. Read more...

Alpine revel in "shambles" recovery

Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi has praised his F1 team's turnaround from a pre-season "shambles". Read more...

Schumacher makes "top driver" claim after Haas snub

Mick Schumacher has backed his ability to become a "top driver" despite losing his Haas seat for the 2023 F1 season. Read more...

