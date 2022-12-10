Verstappen makes rare Hamilton confession as Wolff owns up to Mercedes first - GPFans F1 Recap

Ian Parkes

Saturday 10 December 2022 22:30

Max Verstappen has revealed his sympathy for Lewis Hamilton for the manner in which the 2021 F1 championship was decided.

Wolff reveals Mercedes first in Russell's Brazilian triumph

Toto Wolff has revealed a personal first that accompanied Mercedes' only win of the season courtesy of George Russell at the São Paulo Grand Prix.

Leclerc backs Vasseur for Ferrari hot seat

Charles Leclerc would welcome the "straightforward, very honest" Frederic Vasseur as the new Ferrari team principal.

Why Norris ranks "boring" races amongst his best in F1

Lando Norris has suggested some of his more "boring" F1 races rank highest on his list of performances over the past campaign.

Vettel delivers pledge despite F1 retirement

Sebastian Vettel is adamant his social and environmental campaigning will not be abandoned despite lacking the F1 platform to voice his views.

Alpine revel in "shambles" recovery

Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi has praised his F1 team's turnaround from a pre-season "shambles".

Schumacher makes "top driver" claim after Haas snub