Vettel delivers pledge despite F1 retirement

F1 News

Sebastian Vettel is adamant his social and environmental campaigning will not be abandoned despite lacking the F1 platform to voice his views.

The German became a beacon for various causes in his latter years in the sport, publicly showing his support for the LGBTQ+ community while also taking part in, and raising awareness of, a number of environmental schemes.

With Vettel now retired after 16 seasons in F1, the opportunity to be as vocal as he once was has disappeared.

Asked, however, whether retirement meant a greater opportunity to push more on these topics, he said: "Obviously, my views will not be retired and abandoned.

"But in which form [I continue], I have to figure it out.

READ MORE...Vettel issues F1 with parting wish

"I'm very much looking forward to having nothing scheduled and no commitments.

"What that does to me? It will do a lot of things to my head and to the dynamics. But I'm curious to find out what exactly that will be.

"No commitments, nothing that I signed up for, and I have to do, sort of thing.

"But I have lots of ideas and things I would love to do, but they are not like thick commitments."

Vettel wore a total of 18 different helmets this season with a large number of these dedicated to raising awareness of certain causes or environmental crisis.

"The more I look, and the more I get into all of this, there's a lot of people that are doing great things," he added.

"It's great to raise awareness here, and then spread a seed and just make people look at what's going on, and help to understand.

"I think once you understand, you start to care, and once you care, you're happy to help."

