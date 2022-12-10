Wolff reveals Mercedes first in Russell's Brazilian triumph

Sam Hall & Ian Parkes

Saturday 10 December 2022 10:30

Toto Wolff has revealed a personal first that accompanied Mercedes' only win of the season courtesy of George Russell at the São Paulo Grand Prix.

The Austrian took over as the executive director of the Mercedes F1 team in 2013 and has overseen a record-breaking period of dominance that includes 115 race wins.

During his time in charge, Wolff was in attendance for the first 114, but for Russell's breakthrough success in Brazil, he opted to oversee team affairs from his home in Monaco.

Asked if it was the first victory he had missed, Wolff said: “Since 2013, I have missed three races - one in Brazil in 2019, and now Suzuka [2022] and this one.

“I don’t know whether we won in Brazil when I was not there. Did we win in Brazil when I missed the first race?”

Informed that Mercedes 'very much did not' win on that occasion, with Lewis Hamilton seventh and Valtteri Bottas retiring, Wolff expressed his pride in the team functioning at the highest level in his absence.

“I spoke to Bradley [Lord - communications director] and to James [Vowles - chief strategist] and they said, ‘It is a shame,’ and ‘We’re missing you here'." added Wolff.

"But I felt just so proud and happy for the team and it is irrelevant whether I was there or not. Everybody just deserved it so much.”