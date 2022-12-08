Dutch Grand Prix: Has F1 got Zandvoort extension right?

Sam Hall

Thursday 8 December 2022 09:45

F1 has confirmed that Zandvoort will remain on the F1 calendar until at least 2025 but is this extended deal the right one?

The Dutch Grand Prix returned to the F1 calendar in 2021 and has featured packed grandstands of passionate fans at each of the two races to have taken place so far.

Of course, a large draw is home hero Max Verstappen, without whom, it is difficult to imagine the circuit featuring on the schedule.

This extension will see the venue remain on the calendar until at least 2025 but the short-term nature of the deal means that 10 locations still enjoy longer contracts and Verstappen himself is locked in at Red Bull for three years beyond this period.

But F1 is not shy of boasting of the extreme levels of interest in hosting a race from other venues, with CEO Stefano Domenicali recently claiming a theoretical calendar of up to 30 races could be compiled as a result.

READ MORE: F1 confirm new deal for Dutch Grand Prix

In this respect and noting the already sold-out 2023 event, there is a strong argument for a longer contract.

But there is also scope to question why an extension was needed at all, given the narrow track has not produced the most enthralling action since its return.

Add into the mix the questionable behaviour of some fans with flares thrown onto the track this year and it is equally easy to build a case to consign Zandvoort to the history books.

We want to know your thoughts! Let us know in the poll and the comments below.