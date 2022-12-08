F1 confirm new deal for Dutch Grand Prix

Ian Parkes

Thursday 8 December 2022 06:00 - Updated: 06:15

F1 has agreed a contract extension with the Dutch Grand Prix promoters that will see the race on the calendar through to 2025.

The previous agreement was due to expire next year. although there was a two-year option on the deal which both parties have now signed off.

The event at Zandvoort has become one of the most popular and colourful since its return in 2021 after a 36-year absence, aided by home hero Max Verstappen.

The 25-year-old has won both races at the coastal circuit over the past two seasons, spurred on by tens of thousands of fans clad in orange.

The 2023 event is already sold out with fans set to cheer on a second home driver also, after former Formula E champion Nyck de Vries signed for AlphaTauri.

“The Dutch Grand Prix has quickly established itself on the calendar as a fan favourite, bringing incredible energy and a great fan experience every year," said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

"The sold-out events in the last two years have raised the bar in terms of organisation, entertainment, and sustainability, and we are delighted to extend our relationship with them.

"There is huge demand to host F1 races so it is testament to what the team have done to cement Zandvoort on the calendar until 2025, and we can’t wait to return next summer.”

Zandvoort sustainability efforts "key" to F1 ambition

F1 has set the target to become Net Zero Carbon by 2030 and this has been aided significantly by the efforts of organisers of the Dutch Grand Prix.

With a focus on sustainable fan travel, the 2022 race saw 99 percent of general admission ticket holders travel to the circuit by public transport, bike or walking.

Further additions of a smart power grid and the use of alternative fuels played a role in an 80 per cent reduction of CO2 emissions.

“We are looking forward to the upcoming Grands Prix," said sporting director of the Dutch Grand Prix, Jan Lammers.

"With great races in which Dutch fans can now enjoy no less than two Dutch drivers.

"Of course, we will again offer an extensive and surprising entertainment program.

"With this we are again offering the ultimate race festival. We want the world to experience again how we as the Netherlands organize an event.

"It is unique that we are on the calendar with world cities like Las Vegas, Monaco, and São Paulo. And as we say internally, we are ‘Ready for Tomorrow’.

"We need and want to put on the F1 event of the future, which is not necessarily bigger but better, more engaging, more innovative, more sustainable, and more inclusive.”

