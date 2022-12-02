Hamilton responds to "hilarious" Red Bull drama as F1 faces calendar reshuffle - GPFans F1 Recap

GPFans Staff

Friday 2 December 2022 22:30

Lewis Hamilton has described the off-track drama surrounding Red Bull this year as a "Kardashian show". Read more...

F1 chasing replacement after axing 2023 Chinese Grand Prix

F1 has been forced to cancel the 2023 Chinese Grand Prix as a result of ongoing Covid restrictions in the country. Read more...

Russell sent "ultimate challenge" warning in Hamilton fight

Former champion Nico Rosberg has warned George Russell of the "ultimate challenge" that lies ahead after finishing ahead of Lewis Hamilton this season. Read more...

Horner reviews 'up and down' Red Bull dominance

Christian Horner has cast his judgement on Red Bull's most dominant season in F1. Read more...

Audi take major step ahead of F1 entry