Hamilton in "Kardashian show" jibe at Red Bull "mess"

Ewan Gale

Friday 2 December 2022 15:28

Lewis Hamilton has described the off-track drama surrounding Red Bull this year as a "Kardashian show".

The Mercedes driver went head-to-head with Max Verstappen for the championship in 2021, with tensions between the two drivers and their outfits boiling over on more than one occasion.

But despite the Silver Arrows being off the pace this season, rivalries have remained in the background, with Red Bull coming under fire for breaching the budget cap.

This led to what Red Bull team principal Christian Horner described as a 'witch hunt' from Mercedes and Ferrari counterparts Toto Wolff and Mattia Binotto.

On track, Verstappen and Sergio Perez fell out at the São Paulo Grand Prix after the double F1 champion refused to comply with team orders.

Dirty laundry was aired in public, and although the cause of the argument was never revealed, Verstappen cited a previous indiscretion by Perez, while the Mexican suggested the incident showed 'who Verstappen really is'.

"It feels like a bit of a Kardashian show happening here," Hamilton told Channel 4.

"It is pretty hilarious. Some of the stuff that I have heard of has been so entertaining."

Asked for an example, and referring to rumours that suggested Verstappen's mother had aimed a social media post at her son's team-mate, Hamilton replied: "I can't say... somebody's mother posting something, just pretty interesting stuff going on.

"I am sure it will be on Netflix. It is going to be great."

Returning to the budget cap, Hamilton added: "We have got to continue to strive for transparency and continuously work to make sure we stay strong to the pillars and core values of what the sport is and make sure we don't veer off from those things.

"But what a mess in that space.

"It has been very interesting to see unfold over the last 12 months."