F1 chasing replacement after axing 2023 Chinese Grand Prix

Ian Parkes

Friday 2 December 2022 10:00 - Updated: 11:32

F1 has been forced to cancel the 2023 Chinese Grand Prix as a result of ongoing Covid restrictions in the country.

The race was scheduled to make a return as the fourth event of next year's calendar on April 14-16, ending what would have been a four-year hiatus after last racing at the Shanghai International Circuit in 2019.

Despite continuing dialogue in recent weeks to try to find a solution given the current restrictions that are in place, F1 has determined that the situation makes it impossible for it to operate as it does in all other locations.

With China cancelled, it means there is now a four-week gap between the April 2 race in Australia and April 30 event in Azerbaijan.

F1 is currently assessing alternatives to fill the vacant slot, with conversations taking place with a number of interested parties.

GPFans understands the Algarve International Circuit in Portimão is currently the leading candidate after successfully hosting races during the Covid era in 2020 and 2021.

A statement read: "Formula 1 can confirm, following dialogue with the promoter and relevant authorities, that the 2023 Chinese Grand Prix will not take place due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the Covid-19 situation.

"Formula 1 is assessing alternative options to replace the slot on the 2023 calendar and will provide an update on this in due course."