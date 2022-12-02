Audi take major step ahead of F1 entry

Ewan Gale

Friday 2 December 2022 11:08 - Updated: 11:12

Audi has commenced an expansion of its main facility in Neuberg as it gears up for its entry into F1 in 2026.

The German manufacturer announced at this year's Belgian Grand Prix it would join the grid as an engine supplier, with confirmation arriving later that Sauber would be the Audi works team.

With the power unit being constructed and developed in-house at its Competence Centre Motorsport in Neuberg to support the Sauber base at Hinwil in Switzerland, the facility will see the addition of a new 3,000m² building.

Called F7.2, it will also house technical rooms, a mechanical workshop and workplaces for around 60 employees, with the extension set for completion in 2024.

Part of the building will, however, be ready for operation as early as March 2023.

“With the Competence Center Motorsport, we have an ideal base for our Formula 1 project,” said Oliver Hoffmann, board member for Audi's technical development.

“Audi Neuburg was designed from the outset to be able to tackle the most demanding motorsport projects.

"This foresight is paying off. With the existing facilities, we were able to immediately begin with the Formula 1 project.

"The expansion will create the necessary infrastructure for the development of our F1 power unit for the long term.

"With the building extension and the installation of state-of-the-art test benches, we are giving our development team the best possible conditions to be successful in the top class of motorsport.”

Managing director of Audi Formula Racing GmbH Adam Baker added: "Developing a power unit for the world’s most demanding racing series in Germany is a great challenge.

“We already have a great team at our facility in Neuburg that is growing all of the time.”