Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Latifi issues damning verdict on "crucial" season
WK2022
Gasly issues Alpine warning ahead of "fresh start"
Rosberg adds caveat to Russell's defeat of "scruffy" Hamilton
McLaren claim 'lucky punch' podiums killed by F1 rule changes
2
Alonso reveals Jaguar flashback after Aston Martin debut
Ferrari priorities questioned by departing team boss
Russell explains Hamilton "extravagant" Mercedes test item split
Wolff reveals Mercedes 'onion peeling' as Ricciardo Red Bull chance addressed - GPFans F1 Recap
Leclerc vow after Ferrari year riddled with "too many mistakes"
Ricciardo reveals Piastri sympathy despite 'F1 career going t**s up'
Alpine outline "next level" expectations for Gasly
Has F1's budget cap prevented mass exodus?
McLaren back call for red-flag qualifying punishments
4
Aston Martin end 2026 power unit plans
Latifi issues damning verdict on "crucial" season

Latifi issues damning verdict on "crucial" season

F1 News

Latifi issues damning verdict on "crucial" season

Latifi issues damning verdict on "crucial" season

Nicholas Latifi has issued a damning verdict on his crucial final season with Williams after losing his F1 seat to rookie Logan Sargeant.

The Canadian was axed by Williams at the end of the season following three years of poor results.

Although his second campaign showed signs of improvement, the 27-year-old faltered considerably this past term as he finished the year with both the lowest grid and finishing positions of any driver.

"It’s safe to say it’s been a very up-and-down year," said Latifi. "My first two years were, I guess, what you can expect, as the first two years in Formula 1. A rookie season is a rookie season.

"[In the] Second year, there were some really big improvements all around. I guess this year, as a team, collectively we took a step backward, and I just struggled to get on top of the car with various different issues.

READ MORE...Russell explains Hamilton "extravagant" Mercedes test item split

"Obviously, some things in my control, some things out of my control. That’s motor sport, that’s the way it always goes."

The new era of technical regulations presented a challenge for all the drivers, with the demands significantly different from that of the previous era.

Latifi, however, refused to use this as an excuse for his problems.

"This year I would say ultimately was my worst year out of the three years in what was a crucial year for me to secure the future," he added.

"That’s the reality of it. It just didn’t work out in the end."

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x