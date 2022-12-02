F1 2023: Which track should replace the Chinese Grand Prix?
F1 has officially confirmed the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix for next season, but where should the replacement event be held?
Covid has prevented a return to Shanghai in April and GPFans understands Portimão's Algarve International Circuit is the frontrunner to fill the gap.
But there are alternatives, with Malaysia making some sense logistically for a potential Melbourne-Sepang double-header before a three-week break.
There are European options as well with Turkey, Italy, Germany and the recently-dropped France all with viable cases.
