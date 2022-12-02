F1 2023: Which track should replace the Chinese Grand Prix?

GPFans Staff

Friday 2 December 2022 12:13 - Updated: 12:13

F1 has officially confirmed the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix for next season, but where should the replacement event be held?

Covid has prevented a return to Shanghai in April and GPFans understands Portimão's Algarve International Circuit is the frontrunner to fill the gap.

But there are alternatives, with Malaysia making some sense logistically for a potential Melbourne-Sepang double-header before a three-week break.

There are European options as well with Turkey, Italy, Germany and the recently-dropped France all with viable cases.

