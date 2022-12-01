Wolff uncovers Mercedes woe as Horner fires Red Bull warning - GPFans F1 Recap

GPFans Staff

Thursday 1 December 2022 22:30

Toto Wolff has revealed the full extent of Mercedes' woes this year after recovering to score a victory in the penultimate race of the past F1 campaign. Read more...

Horner issues Red Bull success warning

Christian Horner has warned Red Bull against relaxing on its successes following a record-breaking F1 season for the team. Read more...

Domenicali delivers Ferrari judgement after Binotto resignation

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has delivered his verdict on Mattia Binotto's tenure as team principal of Ferrari. Read more...

Gasly delivers initial Alpine verdict

Pierre Gasly has given his initial verdict on new team Alpine following the post-season test in Abu Dhabi. Read more...

Hamilton demands "real research" into female shortfall