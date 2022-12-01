Welcome to GPFans

Wolff uncovers Mercedes woe as Horner fires Red Bull warning - GPFans F1 Recap
WK2022
24
F1 LIVE - Stunning Hamilton overtake receives FIA award nomination
F1 faces next big fix with "silly" issue
1
F1 to consider 2026 active aerodynamics "tricks" - Brawn
2
Chadwick joins Andretti in Indy NXT
Formula 1 Exhibition - First look as tickets go on sale
McLaren add Palou to reserve driver roster
1
Gasly delivers initial Alpine verdict
Hakkinen reveals F1 Arcade 'important factor' ahead of launch
1
Domenicali delivers Ferrari judgement after Binotto resignation
Steiner to publish behind-the-scenes book in F1 first
1
Hamilton demands "real research" into female shortfall
Horner issues Red Bull success warning
Wolff reveals full extent of Mercedes deficit
F1 News

GPFans Staff

Toto Wolff has revealed the full extent of Mercedes' woes this year after recovering to score a victory in the penultimate race of the past F1 campaign. Read more...

Horner issues Red Bull success warning

Christian Horner has warned Red Bull against relaxing on its successes following a record-breaking F1 season for the team. Read more...

Domenicali delivers Ferrari judgement after Binotto resignation

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has delivered his verdict on Mattia Binotto's tenure as team principal of Ferrari. Read more...

Gasly delivers initial Alpine verdict

Pierre Gasly has given his initial verdict on new team Alpine following the post-season test in Abu Dhabi. Read more...

Hamilton demands "real research" into female shortfall

Lewis Hamilton has acknowledged F1's attempts to address female inclusivity in motor racing but has called for "real research" to discover the root cause of inequality. Read more...

