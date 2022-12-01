Gasly delivers initial Alpine verdict

Sam Hall

Thursday 1 December 2022 12:16

Pierre Gasly has given his initial verdict on new team Alpine following the post-season test in Abu Dhabi.

The Frenchman will make the switch from AlphaTauri to Alpine in the new year but was loaned to his new employer following the F1 season finale.

Gasly took part in the test for the French manufacturer alongside Alpine Academy prospect Jack Doohan, with the ability to start his integration into the new engineering and mechanic group ahead of the new year as well as getting a first feel for the differences between his new and old machinery.

"There are a couple of things I like from the car that potentially we can work on," said Gasly.

"That is why it is so important to start at the test and not wait until February for them to understand what type of car I like.

"So I think we get an understanding on my side, on their side, it is definitely more constructive going forward over the next couple of months."

Gasly will get his first taste of next year's car at pre-season testing in Bahrain although may complete limited mileage prior to this, should the team elect to use one or both of its filming days before this.

Further assessing his experience, Gasly added: "I was pretty happy because just really going for that one last run where we pushed things a bit more compared to the rest of the day where it was more getting used to the package and mainly working on this new tyre compound and construction.

"Really, [I had] only one attempt to do a decent lap time.

"It all came together [with] no mistakes. I was able to push the way I wanted, and drive the way I want."