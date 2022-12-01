Sam Hall

Thursday 1 December 2022 09:56

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has delivered his verdict on Mattia Binotto's tenure as team principal of Ferrari.

Binotto will leave Ferrari at the end of the year after tendering his resignation in late November.

This came after rumours emerged ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that the Italian was set to lose his job given the team's inability to turn early-season pace into a concerted championship challenge.

"Second for Ferrari is something that is not enough," Domenicali told Sky Sports.

"I don't want to get into the dynamics of the team, because the only thing I want now is to wish him the best for his future.

"And I can say something about that because I was in the same position many years ago, so I just wish him to stay focused and believe in himself."

Domenicali was the team principal of Ferrari from 2008-14 and claimed the constructors' title in his first year in post.

After a difficult period, Ferrari suffered its worst campaign in 40 years in 2020 but the team has recovered rapidly to once again become a race-winning outfit.

"I hope that Ferrari will find the right solution to stay on track because they did a big recovery from where they were two years ago and we need Ferrari to be competitive," he added.

"We need Ferrari to have a good team, a strong team with strong drivers to fight against the others. That is really the wish that I am hoping for."