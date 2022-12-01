Horner issues Red Bull success warning

Sam Hall & Ian Parkes

Thursday 1 December 2022 06:40

Christian Horner has warned Red Bull against relaxing on its successes following a record-breaking F1 season for the team.

Red Bull scored 17 grand prix wins - 15 from Max Verstappen - en route to securing a constructors' and drivers' championships double for the first time since 2013.

The year was far from straightforward for the team, however, due to early reliability issues, questions raised over the legality of the RB18 and a breach of the financial regulations.

Asked what he had learned from the year, Horner said: "You are learning every race.

"You learn in this business never to expect a quiet life, especially when you are running at the front."

Red Bull's triumphs ended Mercedes' dominance as the Silver Arrows missed out on the constructors' title after a run of eight consecutive championships.

But as a result of its success and the sanction for its budget cap breach, Red Bull has significantly less aerodynamic testing time than its rivals next year, a penalty that will continue to be felt into 2024.

Issuing a warning to his team, Horner added: "Never be complacent about winning and enjoy every result, enjoy every victory and enjoy every moment because it is so well earned and it means so much that they should never be underestimated.

"Whether it is with budget caps or with drivers, there are always things to learn."