Sargeant reveals F1 number selection

Sam Hall

Wednesday 30 November 2022 13:18 - Updated: 13:27

Logan Sargeant has confirmed the number he will race with in his debut F1 season with Williams.

F1 altered rules surrounding driver numbers in 2014 that permitted drivers to select their individual numbers rather than these changing year-on-year and based on the outcome of the constructors' championship.

Only a reigning champion is permitted to change, albeit with the choice limited to remaining with their primary number or switching to the #1.

Since the regulation was introduced, only three drivers have scored championship success, with Lewis Hamilton retaining #44 and Max Verstappen taking #1.

Nico Rosberg retired before declaring whether he would have switched or remained with #6.

With freedom of choice, Sargeant has elected to run the #2, becoming the first driver to do so since Stoffel Vandoorne between 2017-18.

Speaking after his Williams seat was confirmed, the American had conceded he was unsure on which number he would take.

“I can’t really figure it out myself," he said.

"I’ve looked through the list many, many times and one hasn’t really stood out to me yet. I can’t give you an answer but one will be decided on shortly.”

Now, we have the answer!

Explaining his reasoning, Sargeant added: “I used to run it in Formula Renault, and I had a pretty good season that year.

“Number three is my number, but that’s taken [by Daniel Ricciardo] so I figured why not take a winning number from the past and run with it in F1?”

Sargeant won three races and was runner-up on a further three occasions during the 2018 Formula Renault Eurocup campaign before then switching to Formula 3.