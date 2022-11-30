Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Sargeant reveals F1 number selection
WK2022
Norris highlights "outstanding" McLaren achievement
Williams call on "gambling Gods" to resurrect Las Vegas success story
Leclerc delivers touching Binotto send-off
2
Mercedes unveil new Lauda tribute
Why Aston Martin avoided easy way out during early-season overhaul
Red Bull strangled Ferrari on championship charge - Horner
1
Hulkenberg delivers verdict on Aston Martin-Haas differences
Wolff reveals Mercedes' 'necessary evil' to avoid F1 slump
Ferrari boat rocked as Ricciardo untangles Red Bull Mercedes choice - GPFans F1 Recap
1
Russell reveals key advantage he has over Norris
24
F1 LIVE - Albon charity auction raises funds for Thai orphanage
1
McLaren warning over missing puzzle pieces
1
Vasseur issues Horner jibe after landing $10million windfall
Sargeant reveals F1 number selection

Sargeant reveals F1 number selection

F1 News

Sargeant reveals F1 number selection

Sargeant reveals F1 number selection

Logan Sargeant has confirmed the number he will race with in his debut F1 season with Williams.

F1 altered rules surrounding driver numbers in 2014 that permitted drivers to select their individual numbers rather than these changing year-on-year and based on the outcome of the constructors' championship.

Only a reigning champion is permitted to change, albeit with the choice limited to remaining with their primary number or switching to the #1.

Since the regulation was introduced, only three drivers have scored championship success, with Lewis Hamilton retaining #44 and Max Verstappen taking #1.

Nico Rosberg retired before declaring whether he would have switched or remained with #6.

With freedom of choice, Sargeant has elected to run the #2, becoming the first driver to do so since Stoffel Vandoorne between 2017-18.

Speaking after his Williams seat was confirmed, the American had conceded he was unsure on which number he would take.

“I can’t really figure it out myself," he said.

"I’ve looked through the list many, many times and one hasn’t really stood out to me yet. I can’t give you an answer but one will be decided on shortly.”

Now, we have the answer!

Explaining his reasoning, Sargeant added: “I used to run it in Formula Renault, and I had a pretty good season that year.

“Number three is my number, but that’s taken [by Daniel Ricciardo] so I figured why not take a winning number from the past and run with it in F1?”

Sargeant won three races and was runner-up on a further three occasions during the 2018 Formula Renault Eurocup campaign before then switching to Formula 3.

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x