Sargeant recounts "risk versus reward" pressure in Williams quest

Ewan Gale

Sunday 27 November 2022 13:32

New Williams driver Logan Sergeant has revealed how he balanced risk versus reward during his decisive Abu Dhabi F2 weekend.

Sargeant was announced as the Grove-based team's replacement for Nicholas Latifi at the United States Grand Prix, though the American first had to secure his super licence at Yas Marina.

But any concerns were eradicated with a drive to fifth in the final feature race of the season to secure the super licence and confirm his place on the grid alongside Alex Albon next year.

The news means the United States will be represented on the grid for the first time since Alexander Rossi drove for Manor Marussia in 2015, and the first full-time contract for an American since Scott Speed joined Toro Rosso in 2006.

Asked how he dealt with the pressures of his final F2 weekend, Sargeant said: "There was trying to find a balance with risk versus reward really and it was actually not as much pressure as I had expected.

"Going into the weekend, I had become quite understanding of what was at stake and quite at peace with it so I just took the pressure off.

“I knew if we executed it the way we could and had the same pace that we had had all year then everything would be fine.

“But for sure, in the races, I had to find a good balance between being over-aggressive and under-aggressive.”