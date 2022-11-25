Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Hulkenberg reveals F1 return project trigger
WK2022
Hamilton creating 'tangible change' with equality efforts
47
F1 drivers' penalty points: Who is close to a ban?
Binotto on the brink as Ferrari exit rumours intensify
F1 Arcade opening delayed
5
Vettel wins final F1 accolade
Norris demands increased McLaren podium success
F1 drivers' final 2022 standings
F1 extends Porsche deal to 2030
Mercedes turnaround "phenomenal" despite Abu Dhabi setback - Rosberg
Binotto pinpoints Ferrari "top priority" for Red Bull challenge
Wolff adamant Mercedes will avoid Red Bull-Ferrari fall from grace
Mercedes dismiss Sainz blame for Hamilton DNF as Horner sends Red Bull warning - GPFans F1 Recap
Perez claims Gasly lucky to escape punishment for near-miss
Hulkenberg reveals F1 return project trigger

Hulkenberg reveals F1 return project trigger

F1 News

Hulkenberg reveals F1 return project trigger

Hulkenberg reveals F1 return project trigger

Nico Hulkenberg has explained why 2023 is the perfect time to execute 'project return' after three years on the sidelines.

The German will return to F1 action next year after replacing Mick Schumacher at Haas, ending a three-year sabbatical that started at the end of the 2019 season.

Hulkenberg had become the super-sub of the paddock during his time without a full-time drive as he filled in for Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel when the sport dealt with the effects of Covid.

“After ’19, that was what I wanted and what I needed, a break," said the 35-year-old.

"Obviously, I wasn’t a third driver or anything so I really had the time to step back and disconnect from it properly.

“Then it was Covid-time so there was not much going on. Once the 2020 season started, obviously, soon after that, I came to Silverstone to replace Checo [Perez] but it was good for me to have time away to digest and reflect on some things and change my perspective a little bit too.

“Of course, sometimes it is difficult when you have to watch and you are on the sidelines but I think at that time it was still ok for me in 2021."

But things changed for Hulkenberg during the most recent season, leading him to contact Haas team principal Guenther Steiner during the summer to gauge his chances.

“This year, watching got a little harder, especially when you are analysing what you see and you think you can do better in places," he added.

“So I started the return project.”

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x