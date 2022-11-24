Mercedes dismiss Sainz blame for Hamilton DNF as Horner sends Red Bull warning - GPFans F1 Recap

GPFans Staff

Thursday 24 November 2022 22:30

Mercedes motorsport strategy director James Vowles has denied Carlos Sainz influenced Lewis Hamilton's retirement at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Horner warns Red Bull against 'know-all' complacency

Christian Horner has warned Red Bull against believing it knows everything following its double F1 title-winning success this season.

Gasly left with Alpine "question mark" after Abu Dhabi debut

Pierre Gasly has conceded testing Pirelli's new tyre construction for next season skewed his judgement of the differences between the AlphaTauri and Alpine cars.

Aston Martin criticise Alfa Romeo season-finale defence

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has criticised the "borderline" driving antics of Alfa Romeo's drivers at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Vettel sensed Alonso nerves in final F1 battle

Sebastian Vettel could sense Fernando Alonso's nerves during a final F1 battle between the champions at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Irreplaceable Vettel and Verstappen perfection - GPFans Stewards' Room Podcast