Mercedes dismiss Sainz blame for Hamilton DNF as Horner sends Red Bull warning
Perez claims Gasly lucky to escape punishment for near-miss
F1 LIVE - F1 ban looms over Mercedes front wing
Steiner suggests Haas weaknesses sealed Schumacher fate
Alpine defends reliability record after Alonso attacks
Aston Martin criticise Alfa Romeo season-finale defence
Gasly left with Alpine "question mark" after Abu Dhabi debut
Mercedes exonerate Sainz influence over Hamilton retirement
Seidl concedes emotion of Ricciardo McLaren farewell
Magnussen senses Haas opportunities with money increase
Vettel sensed Alonso nerves in final F1 battle
Horner warns Red Bull against 'know-all' complacency
Wolff looks inward for Hamilton's failure "to smash everybody" after brutal 2021 defeat
Shocking Verstappen abuse revealed as Hamilton issues damning Mercedes send-off - GPFans F1 recap
Mercedes dismiss Sainz blame for Hamilton DNF as Horner sends Red Bull warning - GPFans F1 Recap

Mercedes dismiss Sainz blame for Hamilton DNF as Horner sends Red Bull warning
GPFans Staff

Mercedes motorsport strategy director James Vowles has denied Carlos Sainz influenced Lewis Hamilton's retirement at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Read more...

Horner warns Red Bull against 'know-all' complacency

Christian Horner has warned Red Bull against believing it knows everything following its double F1 title-winning success this season. Read more...

Gasly left with Alpine "question mark" after Abu Dhabi debut

Pierre Gasly has conceded testing Pirelli's new tyre construction for next season skewed his judgement of the differences between the AlphaTauri and Alpine cars. Read more...

Aston Martin criticise Alfa Romeo season-finale defence

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has criticised the "borderline" driving antics of Alfa Romeo's drivers at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Read more...

Vettel sensed Alonso nerves in final F1 battle

Sebastian Vettel could sense Fernando Alonso's nerves during a final F1 battle between the champions at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Read more...

Irreplaceable Vettel and Verstappen perfection - GPFans Stewards' Room Podcast

Max Verstappen rounded out his record-breaking season with a 15th win of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Read more...

