Horner warns Red Bull against 'know-all' complacency

Sam Hall

Thursday 24 November 2022 06:00

Christian Horner has warned Red Bull against believing it knows everything following its double F1 title-winning success this season.

Red Bull secured both the constructors' and drivers' world crowns this season, with Max Verstappen scoring a record-breaking 15 victories.

Two further wins from Sergio Perez took Red Bull's total to 17 for the season, an additional record for the team.

Red Bull, however, has been at the centre of controversy over the last two years via on-track collisions between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton last season, as well as the events of a controversial finale overshadowing his 2021 success.

That was added to this year by the budget cap breach and sanction from the FIA.

Asked about the importance of avoiding further controversy next year, Horner said: "In life and in this sport, in particular, you are always learning.

"You learn on the days you lose, on the days you win, you learn from everything that goes on in the sport, and, of course, that applies to everybody involved.

"The day you think you know it all is the day you go backward.

"So of course, there are many lessons we will take out of this year but a huge amount of positives.

"It has been a phenomenal year for the team, the drivers, our partners, and obviously, in a year we, unfortunately, lost our founder [Dietrich Mateschitz] to have had the most successful year we have had in the sport is dedicated to him."