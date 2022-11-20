Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Hamilton relief at season end as record shattered
Perez makes Red Bull vow after Leclerc defeat
Alonso switches focus to Aston Martin adventure after "unacceptable" end with Alpine
Horner reveals Perez "dying fly" concerns as Red Bull monopoly slips away
Mercedes made "all the mistakes we can make" - Wolff
Vettel rues Aston Martin strategy as F1 career ends with point
F1 drivers' standings post-Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
1
Leclerc targets title success as Ferrari find perfection
2
Verstappen delivers Red Bull warning after taking command of F1
7
Verstappen dominates as Hamilton ends miserable season with retirement
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix LIVE: Verstappen wins as F1 bids farewell to Vettel
Sainz issues caveat to Leclerc championship aid
23
F1 LIVE - F1 unveils grand prix winners' medal
Alonso reveals final wish from F1 rivals for retiring Vettel
Hamilton relief at season end as record shattered

Hamilton relief at season end as record shattered

F1 News

Hamilton relief at season end as record shattered

Hamilton relief at season end as record shattered
Ian Parkes & Ewan Gale

Lewis Hamilton has conceded he is glad the season is over and done with after retiring from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The seven-time champion finished outside the top five in the drivers' championship after dropping out from fourth in the closing stages as suspected hydraulic issues hit his Mercedes - the first mechanical problem for the team all year.

It brought an end to an excruciating season for Hamilton, who finishes behind a team-mate for only third time in his career.

For the first time in F1, Hamilton has failed to take a victory across an entire season but insisted: "I always believed right until the last race that there was potentially a chance.

"It is important to hold onto hope and just keep working.

"I gave it everything and it was ultimately... the last race was the whole season summed up. I am glad it's done."

Despite a challenging year that saw Hamilton and team-mate George Russell spending more time in battles with Haas and Alfa Romeo in the early exchanges of the season than Red Bull and Ferrari, the Briton is adamant there are positives to hold on to.

"Of course, it would have been nice to have had a win," added Hamilton.

"One win is not really enough is it? I feel like this year, when we got our first fifth, it felt like a win, when we got our first fourth, it felt like a win, when we got our first podium it felt like a win and the seconds felt like we really achieved something so I just hold onto those."

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x