Hamilton relief at season end as record shattered

Ian Parkes & Ewan Gale

Sunday 20 November 2022 16:44

Lewis Hamilton has conceded he is glad the season is over and done with after retiring from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The seven-time champion finished outside the top five in the drivers' championship after dropping out from fourth in the closing stages as suspected hydraulic issues hit his Mercedes - the first mechanical problem for the team all year.

It brought an end to an excruciating season for Hamilton, who finishes behind a team-mate for only third time in his career.

For the first time in F1, Hamilton has failed to take a victory across an entire season but insisted: "I always believed right until the last race that there was potentially a chance.

"It is important to hold onto hope and just keep working.

"I gave it everything and it was ultimately... the last race was the whole season summed up. I am glad it's done."

Despite a challenging year that saw Hamilton and team-mate George Russell spending more time in battles with Haas and Alfa Romeo in the early exchanges of the season than Red Bull and Ferrari, the Briton is adamant there are positives to hold on to.

"Of course, it would have been nice to have had a win," added Hamilton.

"One win is not really enough is it? I feel like this year, when we got our first fifth, it felt like a win, when we got our first fourth, it felt like a win, when we got our first podium it felt like a win and the seconds felt like we really achieved something so I just hold onto those."