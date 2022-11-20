Vettel rues Aston Martin strategy as F1 career ends with point

Ewan Gale

Sunday 20 November 2022 15:00 - Updated: 15:01

Sebastian Vettel was left to rue Aston Martin's decision to take on a one-stop strategy as his F1 career ended with a points finish at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The German started ninth and held position in a gripping battle with Alpine's Esteban Ocon in the early stages of the race.

But when the Frenchman pitted for the first of two stops, Vettel ploughed on 10 laps further, losing track position as his tyre life waned.

Had it not been for Lewis Hamilton's retirement in the closing stages, the four-time champion would have finished without a point after being a "sitting duck" as others raced past with fresher rubber.

But having finished tenth to bow out of the sport, Vettel said: "You know how it is, I wish it had been a couple more points.

"I enjoyed the race, it was a bit of a different warm-up to get into the race but once the lights went off it was full-on race mode.

"We didn't go for best strategy which was a shame because we could have turned the constructors' championship for us.

"But overall, a big day and a big thank you to all the support, so many flags and smiling faces which has been very special, very nice.

"I am sure I am going to miss more than I understand right now."

Vettel joy in Ricciardo battle

Fittingly, Vettel's final F1 battle came against McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo over ninth place.

The former Red Bull team-mates both exit the sport at the end of the year, though the Australian is expected to return in some capacity with Red Bull next season.

"I had a nice battle with Daniel but just couldn't get close enough," added Vettel.

"It is nice to also fight with him for the last couple of laps and both of us finish in the points."

Following up on the strategy decision, the 53-time grand prix winner explained: "We opted to stay out and once the tyres were getting older, we were going backwards but when we committed to the one-stop, that was it.

"It was the slower strategy today so not so enjoyable when you are in the car and you are going backwards."