Verstappen delivers Red Bull warning after taking command of F1

F1 News

Max Verstappen has warned Red Bull it will be "difficult to replicate" the successes of this season after rounding out the campaign with his 15th win of the season.

The double world champion summed his year up with a commanding victory at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, finishing 8.7secs ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc as both drivers completed a one-stop strategy.

Despite team-mate Sergio Perez challenging into turn one following a strong getaway, Verstappen was never troubled at the front in a race that was dominated by tyre degradation and strategy.

"It was a good race," said Verstappen.

"It was all about tyre management, we looked after the mediums quite well and then on the hard tyres, I was managing from lap one until the end.

"It is incredible to win again here and 15th win of the season, incredible."

Verstappen's success ensured a 146-point margin over second-placed Leclerc in the standings, falling shy of Vettel's record of 155 points in 2013.

With a message of warning mimicking the German's team radio message in the US Grand Prix during his fourth world championship triumph, Verstappen added: "It has been really enjoyable to work with the whole team and achieve something like this, this year.

"I know it is going to be difficult to replicate something like this but it also gives the motivation to try and do well again next year."

