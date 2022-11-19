Perez praises Red Bull teamwork as Verstappen makes amends

Ewan Gale

Saturday 19 November 2022 15:22

Sergio Perez has praised the teamwork of Max Verstappen after securing a Red Bull front-row lockout for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Mexican will start the race level on points with Charles Leclerc with the Ferrari driver just a position back in third on the grid after the duo were split by just 0.04secs in Q3.

Red Bull's infighting stole the headlines in Brazil last weekend after Verstappen refused to pull aside and allow Perez to pick up extra points for his championship battle.

But the two-time champion made amends by providing a slipstream for Perez for the final lap of qualifying. As a result, Perez set the fastest middle sector of the session on this effort to push himself onto the front row.

"It is a good starting place," said Perez.

"I didn't make that final step in Q3. The first run in Q3 wasn't that good so we were a bit behind. But it is good to lock out that front row for tomorrow."

On the help given to him, Perez added: "Max did a good job for me, we worked together really strongly on that final run so looking forward to tomorrow which is the day that really matters."

To finish second in the drivers' standings, Perez needs only to take the chequered flag ahead of Leclerc on Sunday.

Looking forward to the race, with Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes lined up two by two, the Mexican said: "It is going to be a very interesting one, given how strong Ferrari will be, Mercedes and Max, it will be an interesting one."