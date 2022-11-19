Red Bull explain Ricciardo role after Marko slip

Ian Parkes

Saturday 19 November 2022 07:37

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has outlined Daniel Ricciardo's new role when he returns to the team for 2023.

Ricciardo is to join Red Bull as reserve, serving as understudy to two-time F1 champion Max Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez, following his axe by McLaren despite a year remaining on a three-year deal.

The Australian has yet to sign a contract, however, advisor Helmut Marko let slip the news that has yet to be officially confirmed by the team during an interview with Sky Germany on Friday.

Asked as to the validity of Marko's comments, Horner said: "We haven't signed anything yet, but Helmut, in his enthusiasm, has obviously announced it.

"So I guess that means Daniel will be joining us, unless, of course, he chooses not to sign it [the contract]."

Discussing Ricciardo's role in the future, Horner added: "Daniel's a big character. It's been disappointing to see his performances, he would have wanted a lot more out of the season.

"But he is still one of the biggest names, one of the biggest characters in Formula 1.

"He obviously has a history of being a Red Bull junior, and just with the demands that are on the race drivers these days, just from a marketing perspective alone, we are very active as a team, we do many, many show runs and events.

"So to have a driver of Daniel's profile and history with the team, within the group, is only an asset for us.

"It means he keeps in touch with Formula 1, we'll obviously be using him in the simulator as well, and he'll potentially be attending some events - if he does sign a contract.

"I'm sure that will all become clear in the event of him signing a contract."

Following a debut with Hispania Racing midway through the 2011 season, Ricciardo joined Toro Rosso in 2012 and spent two years at Faenza before promotion to Red Bull from 2014.

Across his five years at Milton Keynes, Ricciardo won seven grands prix and twice finished third in the drivers' standings before switching to Renault in 2019, and then on to McLaren from 2021.