Haas confirm Hulkenberg test release by "generous" Aston Martin

F1 News

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has thanked Aston Martin for its "generous" offer to allow Nico Hulkenberg to attend the Abu Dhabi post-season test next week.

Hulkenberg's F1 comeback was confirmed ahead of the season finale, with the German replacing Mick Schumacher to end a three-season sabbatical.

The former Williams, Sauber, Force India and Renault driver is no stranger to the current breed of machinery, however, after competing in the first two races of the current campaign as cover for Covid-hit Sebastian Vettel.

The appearances followed separate substitute drives in 2020, also for drivers hit by the virus, with the rest of his work at Aston Martin being completed at the factory on the simulator.

Asked when Hulkenberg could make his first appearance as a Haas driver, Steiner told Sky Sports F1: "Thanks to Aston Martin, which was very generous, he can drive the car on Tuesday.

"We are doing a seat fit on Sunday with him. They were very good with us.

"I thank Mike [Krack, team principal] because it was fantastic that they could offer that he can go in the car on Tuesday.

"The best thing you can do to learn about the car is to drive them. You can look at a lot of data and a lot of simulator [data] but driving is the only thing to do."

Haas to "go out fighting" in race for eighth

Haas finished Friday's practice 17th and 18th, with Schumacher a tenth-of-a-second quicker than Kevin Magnussen.

Addressing the performances, Steiner said: "Kevin, always on his fast lap, never put a nice lap together. There was always something that happened.

"We will see tomorrow.

"What we are trying to do is keep eighth position, which will not be easy, but we will go out fighting."

