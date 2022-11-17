Hamilton and Verstappen landmarks in sight - Abu Dhabi GP stats

GPFans Staff & Sundaram Ramaswami

Thursday 17 November 2022 16:09

F1 arrives at the Yas Marina circuit for a far more placid season finale than that of last year.

Nevertheless, there is still plenty on the line across the grid, despite Max Verstappen and Red Bull already being crowned as champions.

The battle for second between Mercedes and Ferrari, and similarly, Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc, have gone down to the wire, whilst records are there for the taking.

Ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, here are the best stats and facts.

F1's early end

This weekend will see the 14th running of the Abu Dhabi GP in the United Arab Emirates, with the race playing host to the earliest season finale since 2010.

At a construction cost of $1.32billion, Yas Marina is the most expensive F1 venue built.

Abu Dhabi record in sight

Abu Dhabi has hosted the season-ending race on 10 occasions and is set to equal Adelaide this weekend for the venue with the most season finales.

The circuit also has one of the longest straights in F1 at 1140 metres. The stretch is just 30m shorter than the back straight in Shanghai.

Qualifying key to success

Twelve of the 13 Abu Dhabi Grands Prix have been won from the front row, with the driver starting on pole emerging victorious in the last seven races.

The only driver to win from lower than the front row was Kimi Raikkonen, who took victory from fourth for Lotus in 2012.

Hamilton streak at risk on milestone weekend

Lewis Hamilton is the most successful driver at the venue after taking pole and the race win on five occasions.

With Mercedes clinching their first victory of the season last time out, Hamilton will be hopeful of again standing on the top step in Abu Dhabi. The result would maintain his record of winning at least one race in every season since his debut.

The seven-time champion has featured on the podium at every Abu Dhabi GP in the hybrid era.

Additionally, Hamilton has never finished outside the top five in a championship. He currently lies fifth, holding a slender six-point lead over Carlos Sainz.

It will be Hamilton’s 200th race with Mercedes this weekend. No other driver has ever reached that milestone with a constructor.

Russell for runner up?

George Russell is still in with an outside chance of securing second in the standings, though would need a win and the fastest lap with both Perez and Leclerc failing to score.

Ferrari concerns?

Ferrari has historically struggled at the venue, with no front-row starts or victories at Yas Marina. In fact, the Scuderia has led just 11 laps in Abu Dhabi.

Another milestone in sight for Verstappen

Verstappen could clinch his third straight win at Abu Dhabi. The Dutchman could also become the fourth driver to reach the 2000-point landmark if he finishes in the top three.

Bottas hits landmark

Valtteri Bottas is set to start his 200th race in F1.

Farewell to a legend

Sebastian Vettel will be making his 300th and final race weekend appearance, though it will be his 299th start after failing to begin the 2016 Bahrain GP.

Vettel has taken two poles and three race wins at the circuit, while he also secured the first of his four titles here in 2010.

New rules please

Yas Marina has seen an average of 22 overtakes per race since 2017.

Despite the extensive makeover for last season's event intended to aid racing, there were just 20 passes over the 58 laps.

Sundaram Ramaswami -Twitter/Instagram - @f1statsguru