BREAKING: Haas confirm Schumacher split

Sam Hall

Thursday 17 November 2022 04:09 - Updated: 04:25

Haas has confirmed it will part company with Mick Schumacher following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The German joined the F1 grid alongside Nikita Mazepin in 2020 and endured a tough year in an uncompetitive and undeveloped car, spending his time lapping at the back of the field.

But he showed signs of improvement across his second campaign, scoring points in Austria and at Silverstone.

However, concerns remained given the frequency of expensive crashes with the latest occurrence in FP1 in Japan.

Keen to give Schumacher as much time as possible to score further points and retain his seat, team-owner Gene Haas held off wielding the axe until the latest possible moment.

It is expected that Haas will now confirm former Renault driver Nico Hulkenberg to race alongside Kevin Magnussen, despite the German having not held a full-time seat in the sport for three years.

"This is going to be my last race with the Haas with the Haas F1 Team," wrote Schumacher on social media.

"I don't want to hide the fact that I am very disappointed about the decision not to renew our contract.

"Nevertheless, I would like to thank both Haas F1 and Ferrari for giving me this opportunity. Those years together have helped me to mature both technically and personally. And especially when things got difficult, I realised how much I love this sport.

"It was at times bumpy but I steadily improved, learned a lot and now know for sure that I deserve a place in Formula 1. The subject is anything but closed for me.

"Setbacks only make you stronger.

"My fire burns for Formula 1 and I will fight hard to return to the starting grid."

Haas hail Schumacher pedigree

Although results were not as had been hoped this season, team principal Guenther Steiner had only kind words to say about the 23-year-old after confirming the driver-team relationship was to end.

"I would like to thank Mick Schumacher for his contribution to the team over the past couple of years,” said Steiner.

“Mick’s pedigree in the junior categories was well known and he has continued to grow and develop as a driver in his time with Haas F1 Team – culminating in his first Formula 1 points-scoring successes earlier this season.

"While choosing to go in separate directions for the future the entire team wishes Mick well for the next steps in his career path and beyond.”