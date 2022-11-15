Verstappen issued Red Bull warning as Hamilton grudge revealed - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
Verstappen issued Red Bull warning as Hamilton grudge revealed - GPFans F1 Recap
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has warned Max Verstappen has a "memory like an elephant" after the Dutchman's clash with Lewis Hamilton at the São Paulo Grand Prix. Read more...
Verstappen warned Red Bull "always comes first"
Former F1 champion Mika Hakkinen has reminded Max Verstappen "the team always comes first" after Red Bull orders were disobeyed in Brazil. Read more...
Ferrari respond to Binotto axe rumours
Ferrari has dismissed speculation it is set to part company with team principal Mattia Binotto. Read more...
Mercedes "changing of the guard" predicted after Russell victory
Three-time F1 grand prix winner Johnny Herbert believes George Russell's victory at the São Paulo Grand Prix marks a "changing of the guard" at Mercedes and in the sport. Read more...
Hamilton finds "North Star" solace in Mercedes victory
Lewis Hamilton believes Mercedes has located its "North Star" after securing a first win of the season at the São Paulo Grand Prix. Read more...