Ferrari respond to Binotto axe rumours

F1 News

Ferrari has dismissed speculation it is set to part company with team principal Mattia Binotto.

Reports in the Italian media on Tuesday claimed Binotto was to be replaced by his Alfa Romeo counterpart Fred Vasseur following a difficult season for the Scuderia.

Although Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have scored four wins between them, the season promised so much more than it delivered with two victories coming in the opening three events.

With one weekend remaining, Ferrari trail Red Bull by over 200 points in the constructors' championship, with Leclerc tied for second in the drivers' race with Sergio Perez.

Despite the disappointing second half of the season, Binotto has overseen Ferrari's rise to becoming race winners again after assuming the position of team principal in 2019.

Reacting to speculation that the Italian is to be replaced, Ferrari said: "In relation to speculation in certain media regarding Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto's position, Ferrari states that these rumours are totally without foundation."

It was also reported that Ferrari president John Elkann evaluated Binotto's position at the end of last season, but was unable to find a suitable alternative candidate to run the team.

