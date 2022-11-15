Mercedes "changing of the guard" predicted after Russell victory

Ewan Gale

Tuesday 15 November 2022 07:07

Three-time F1 grand prix winner Johnny Herbert believes George Russell's victory at the São Paulo Grand Prix marks a "changing of the guard" at Mercedes and in the sport.

The Briton comfortably claimed his maiden win at Interlagos having held off a late assault from team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time champion fought back from early contact with Max Verstappen, with the help of a late safety car, but was unable to challenge Russell as he sprinted clear of the DRS activation limit.

"Mr Saturday has turned it into Mr Sunday as well now," Herbert told Sky Sports.

"It is very significant because his battle with his team-mate Lewis Hamilton, this is the changing of the guard starting to appear.

"We have seen it starting with Max Verstappen being a two-time champion over the last two years, but know, for George, this is going to be something so powerful for him in his career.

"He is very popular around the world."

Russell win achieved in "beautiful" fashion

Russell led from the start and was left with Sergio Perez as his nearest rival after Hamilton's clash with Verstappen.

But Russell had superior pace to the Mexican and before the safety car was deployed enjoyed a lead of almost eight seconds over Hamilton, who has surpassed the Red Bull by that point.

"It was the manner in which he won the race," explained Herbert.

"He did it in such a beautiful, consistent fashion throughout, he was under pressure, a pressure he has never felt before, but he delivered. A brilliant job."