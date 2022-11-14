F1 Twitter's best Brazil Grand Prix memes
F1 Twitter's best Brazil Grand Prix memes
George Russell recorded his first-ever win in F1 at the São Paulo Grand Prix, but fans on Twitter had something else on their mind after the chequered flag at Interlagos.
Sergio Perez had a chance to gain an extra point in the battle for second in the drivers' standings, but Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen went against team orders and did not concede a place to the Mexican.
Perez was left annoyed after the race, with racing fans also angry on his behalf.
Another main talking point was Kevin Magnussen's first-lap exit after he finished first in qualifying, ending a rollercoaster weekend for the Haas driver.
Here are F1 Twitter's best memes from the Sao Paulo Grand Prix:
Verstappen not letting Perez through at the end pic.twitter.com/xI0nZUOVr3— Battery Voltas (@BatteryVoltas) November 13, 2022
''Max, If you can't pass Alonso you should give back the position to Checo''— F1 MEMES (@f1trolls_) November 13, 2022
Max: pic.twitter.com/xTZLRmMzxc
max later today explaining to checo why they didn't switch places pic.twitter.com/QwiGyKi4Si— clara¹⁶ • home gp (@leclercsletters) November 13, 2022
Checo when he asks for help: pic.twitter.com/quyOJW8CYR— ¹ ˣ ¹¹ (@formulakimmich) November 12, 2022
Netflix watching the drama between max and checo pic.twitter.com/CMuXV1LbpW— Sohaila⁴ (@sohailaaaf1) November 13, 2022
What a dick move @Max33Verstappen pic.twitter.com/c34llyqFTC— Erick Hernandez (@hv_erick) November 13, 2022
Red Bull telling Verstappen to let Perez back through 🤣 #F1 #BrazilianGP https://t.co/Rmo2XCmu3X— F1 Portrayed By Top Gear (@TopGearFormula1) November 13, 2022
"If Max has two Championships, it's thanks to me" - Sergio Perez pic.twitter.com/mavsnEyyKj— Battery Voltas (@BatteryVoltas) November 13, 2022
My respect for Verstappen pic.twitter.com/hcDAJxW4WG— F1 MEMES (@f1trolls_) November 13, 2022
Sad Mexican Noises pic.twitter.com/y001BkqSDJ— F1 MEMES (@f1trolls_) November 13, 2022
Ricciardo and Magnussen on lap 1 #F1 #BrazilianGP pic.twitter.com/BLgkrrpOC9— F1 Portrayed By Top Gear (@TopGearFormula1) November 13, 2022
Well… that fucking tweet didn’t age that well 😡 https://t.co/WOx02MinU1 pic.twitter.com/4azdCf6Fr2— Günther Steiner 🤬 (@BanterSteiner) November 13, 2022
Magnussen's weekend in a nutshell: pic.twitter.com/XrX1Y0K7gV— Battery Voltas (@BatteryVoltas) November 13, 2022