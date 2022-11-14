F1 Twitter's best Brazil Grand Prix memes

Ronan Murphy

Monday 14 November 2022 08:12

George Russell recorded his first-ever win in F1 at the São Paulo Grand Prix, but fans on Twitter had something else on their mind after the chequered flag at Interlagos.

Sergio Perez had a chance to gain an extra point in the battle for second in the drivers' standings, but Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen went against team orders and did not concede a place to the Mexican.

Perez was left annoyed after the race, with racing fans also angry on his behalf.

Another main talking point was Kevin Magnussen's first-lap exit after he finished first in qualifying, ending a rollercoaster weekend for the Haas driver.

Here are F1 Twitter's best memes from the Sao Paulo Grand Prix:

Verstappen not letting Perez through at the end pic.twitter.com/xI0nZUOVr3 — Battery Voltas (@BatteryVoltas) November 13, 2022

''Max, If you can't pass Alonso you should give back the position to Checo''



Max: pic.twitter.com/xTZLRmMzxc — F1 MEMES (@f1trolls_) November 13, 2022

max later today explaining to checo why they didn't switch places pic.twitter.com/QwiGyKi4Si — clara¹⁶ • home gp (@leclercsletters) November 13, 2022

Checo when he asks for help: pic.twitter.com/quyOJW8CYR — ¹ ˣ ¹¹ (@formulakimmich) November 12, 2022

Netflix watching the drama between max and checo pic.twitter.com/CMuXV1LbpW — Sohaila⁴ (@sohailaaaf1) November 13, 2022

Red Bull telling Verstappen to let Perez back through 🤣 #F1 #BrazilianGP https://t.co/Rmo2XCmu3X — F1 Portrayed By Top Gear (@TopGearFormula1) November 13, 2022

"If Max has two Championships, it's thanks to me" - Sergio Perez pic.twitter.com/mavsnEyyKj — Battery Voltas (@BatteryVoltas) November 13, 2022

My respect for Verstappen pic.twitter.com/hcDAJxW4WG — F1 MEMES (@f1trolls_) November 13, 2022

Sad Mexican Noises pic.twitter.com/y001BkqSDJ — F1 MEMES (@f1trolls_) November 13, 2022

Ricciardo and Magnussen on lap 1 #F1 #BrazilianGP pic.twitter.com/BLgkrrpOC9 — F1 Portrayed By Top Gear (@TopGearFormula1) November 13, 2022

Well… that fucking tweet didn’t age that well 😡 https://t.co/WOx02MinU1 pic.twitter.com/4azdCf6Fr2 — Günther Steiner 🤬 (@BanterSteiner) November 13, 2022