Perez slates Verstappen team order refusal

Ewan Gale

Sunday 13 November 2022 19:30 - Updated: 19:30

Max Verstappen's refusal to obey Red Bull team orders has led to infighting at the world championship-winning team after the São Paulo Grand Prix.

Whilst the Dutchman has already sealed his second title triumph, team-mate Sergio Perez finds himself in a tight battle with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc over second in the standings.

With Red Bull yet to achieve a championship one-two in its history, Verstappen was allowed past Perez, who was struggling with medium tyres at the end of the 71-lap event, to chase down Fernando Alonso and Leclerc to try and take points away from the Mexican's rival.

It was seemingly agreed that Verstappen would concede the position to Perez if the assault was unsuccessful.

But despite repeated calls from Gianpiero Lambiase on team radio on the final lap, Verstappen refused and said: “I told you already last time, you guys don't ask that again to me, OK? Are we clear about that? I gave my reasons and I stand by it.”

The result means Perez trails Leclerc by a point heading to Abu Dhabi for the season finale and on team radio, he fumed: “Thank you for that guys. Thank you, he shows who he really is."