Ricciardo misery continues with Magnussen collision

Ewan Gale

Sunday 13 November 2022 17:12 - Updated: 17:13

Daniel Ricciardo's miserable F1 season continued after contact with Kevin Magnussen ended his São Paulo Grand Prix on the first lap.

The McLaren driver will leave the grid after next weekend's Abu Dhabi finale and may find himself with a grid drop for the race after initiating the contact with Haas' Magnussen.

Entering turn eight on the first lap, Ricciardo misjudged Magnussen's speed and tapped the Dane into the spin.

As Magnussen released the brake to roll back down the hill and out of the way from the oncoming pack, the pair made secondary contact, sending Ricciardo into the barriers and both out of the race with damage.

The incident marked a bitter end to a weekend in which Magnussen secured a maiden F1 pole position on his 100th race weekend with Haas.

George Russell led the race into the early safety car period.