McLaren make Ricciardo confession as Verstappen ends boycott saga - GPFans F1 Recap
Hamilton explains why he is more excited for Brazil than Las Vegas
F1 'monitoring' Chinese Grand Prix situation as fears grow
F1 to discuss driver-backed sprint shake-up
Gasly reveals FIA talks to avoid "embarrassing" F1 ban
Verstappen draws line under Red Bull-Sky Sports boycott saga
Vettel plays down importance of fairytale end to career
Verstappen and Red Bull streak finds sprint danger - São Paulo GP stats
McLaren open to swift Ricciardo return
Gasly finds AlphaTauri solace after penalty pain
Norris hit with food poisoning ahead of São Paulo GP
Steiner branded "a fool" for Schumacher "mistake"
F1 LIVE - Drugovich clears final hurdle ahead of Aston Martin debut
Mercedes and Ferrari under microscope as sprint drama looms - What to expect at the São Paulo GP
F1 News

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl has left the door open for the swift return of Daniel Ricciardo with the Australian yet to confirm his plans for 2023. Read more...

Verstappen draws line under Red Bull-Sky Sports boycott saga

Max Verstappen has confirmed a line has been drawn under the Red Bull-Sky Sports boycott saga ahead of the São Paulo Grand Prix weekend. Read more...

F1 to discuss driver-backed sprint shake-up

F1 is considering changes to sprint weekends by making the shorter races a stand-alone event for next season, GPFans understands. Read more...

Hamilton explains why he is more excited for Brazil than Las Vegas

Lewis Hamilton has proclaimed himself "more excited" by this weekend's São Paulo Grand Prix than next year's trip to Las Vegas. Read more...

Steiner branded "a fool" for Schumacher "mistake"

Former F1 driver Hans-Joachim Stuck has branded Guenther Steiner "a fool" for failing to confirm Mick Schumacher at Haas for the 2023 season. Read more...

Verstappen concedes Perez focus for Red Bull

Max Verstappen has conceded Red Bull focus has turned towards ensuring team-mate Sergio Perez retains his slender points lead over Charles Leclerc at the São Paulo Grand Prix. Read more...

