Verstappen draws line under Red Bull-Sky Sports boycott saga

F1 News

1 comment

Max Verstappen has confirmed a line has been drawn under the Red Bull-Sky Sports boycott saga ahead of the São Paulo Grand Prix weekend.

The two-time champion and the Milton Keynes-based team were left unhappy with a number of comments made during Sky Sports broadcasts across the season, mostly in relation to the controversial season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from last season.

It is understood remarks suggesting Lewis Hamilton was robbed of an eighth title was the final straw for Red Bull and team principal Christian Horner, who subsequently triggered a boycott of the broadcaster.

This meant that throughout the Mexico City Grand Prix weekend two weeks ago, neither Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Christian Horner nor Adrian Newey took questions from Sky Sports representatives.

That is set to end in Brazil, however, with Dutchman Verstappen insisting: "We drew a line under it.

"So we just keep on going and I am looking forward to it."

Verstappen eyes record-extending victory

Verstappen enters the penultimate weekend of the season having already wrapped up the title and secured the record for most wins in a single season.

Asked whether a 15th victory could come his way at Interlagos, he replied: "I think we have a good chance.

"The car is quick and this track, normally, should be good for us.

"I am excited and I will try to win."

On the circuit itself, Verstappen added: "It is an amazing track.

"There are not many corners but it is just the shape and the camber of the corners, just the whole atmosphere around here, the history.

"The fans here love Formula 1, there is a lot of passion that goes into it.

"We all love coming here, winning was an amazing feeling but even being on the podium, in general, is always super nice."

