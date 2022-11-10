F1 to discuss driver-backed sprint shake-up

Sam Hall & Ian Parkes

Thursday 10 November 2022 18:30 - Updated: 18:57

F1 is considering changes to sprint weekends by making the shorter races a stand-alone event for next season, GPFans understands.

The format has remained unaltered since its introduction last year, with qualifying on Friday setting the grid for the 100km Saturday race, the result of which then sets the order for the start of Sunday's grand prix.

Despite points being increased for this season, with the top eight scoring compared to the top three last year, there remains criticism from the drivers that an error in the sprint carries too high a price as it dramatically affects the grand prix.

Red Bull's two-time champion Max Verstappen has been particularly vocal.

To address the situation, it is understood F1 feels the sprint result should no longer be linked to the grand prix.

The idea is believed to have been raised in discussions with the teams, although no final decision has yet been made.

Next year, F1 is doubling the number of sprint events from three to six, This change had to be confirmed first before conversations on the format could progress.

The venues for next year's sprint weekends are yet to be announced but GPFans understands confirmation is due in the coming weeks.