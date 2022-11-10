Verstappen concedes Perez focus for Red Bull

Sam Hall

Max Verstappen has conceded Red Bull focus has turned towards ensuring team-mate Sergio Perez retains his slender points lead over Charles Leclerc at the São Paulo Grand Prix.

Perez is in the midst of a tense battle for second in the drivers' standings with early championship contender Leclerc.

The advantage in this tussle has changed hands at each of the last three races with the Mexican taking advantage of a poor Mexico City weekend for the Scuderia to retake the position.

Verstappen has previously expressed that as Perez only needs to finish ahead of his rival to guarantee a higher championship standing, there is no need for him to move over and gift a win to his team-mate.

But with just two races remaining, the Dutchman conceded: "As a team, we want to finish first and second in the championship so it’s important that we make sure Checo stays ahead of Charles."

Championship one-two "hugely important"

Perez and Leclerc have each finished ahead of the other three times in the last six races, although it is the Mexican that enjoys the stronger recent record with his successes all coming in the last four outings.

Despite Red Bull having secured both the drivers' and constructors' championship titles, Perez added: "I am going into the final two races of the season still feeling like I have everything to win.

"We might be constructors’ champions but as a team, and for me personally, it is hugely important to secure a one-two in the drivers’ championship.

"For that, I need to keep fighting and stay driven to achieve the best possible result in every race, including this weekend’s Sprint.

"The Sprint is a chance to score vital points, so it is important we get a good practice session in on Friday morning and qualify well.

"If we put everything together this weekend, we are the Team to beat and we are still so driven to maintain the incredible form we have going this season."