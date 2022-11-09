Magnussen counters Verstappen F1 sprint criticism

Welcome to GPFans

F1 News

Kevin Magnussen has defended F1's sprint expansion plan after the format came under fire from world champion Max Verstappen.

F1 will contest the last of this year's three sprint events in Brazil this weekend with the sport already committed to doubling the number of shorter races in 2023.

The decision has been met with a mixed reaction with Verstappen describing the race to decide grid positions for Sunday's grand prix as having "no feeling".

But Magnussen has spoken in favour of the format after enjoying positive outcomes from the previous two events at Imola and the Red Bull Ring.

“I think we’ve done well, we’ve scored points at every sprint so far and I actually quite like those weekends where you get into serious business, quickly," said the Haas driver.

READ MORE: Steiner calls for double-qualifying weekends

"Three practice sessions are actually a lot, and these weekends show that you can get ready for qualifying with one practice.

"It’s the same for everyone, you deal with it, and it becomes normal."

Despite his liking for the format, Magnussen conceded it is not without its flaws.

"I think six next year is good but of course, the workload for the team in the garage during these weekends is very high," he added.

"From a driving perspective, it’s very cool.”

x